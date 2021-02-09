Are you looking for a new way to celebrate Valentine’s/Palentine’s/Galentine’s Day?
What if you could support local businesses at the same time? You can.
Vault Meats & Cheeses, 509 Commercial St., and Twin Rivers Wine and Gourmet Shoppe, 627 Commercial St., have come together once again to offer a handpicked selection of wine, cheese, and meats ready to go.
Preorder one or both of two pairings of meat, cheese and locally produced wine for a mere $40. You need to pre-order by close of business this Thursday, then pick up your gift by close of business Saturday.
Order at either Vault or Twin Rivers, and retrieve your bounty from Twin Rivers, as they have the liquor license. Both have hours and other info on their Facebook pages.
Becky Mishler is an owner at Vault, and Becky Smith at Twin Rivers. Both stores are fantastic additions to Emporia and if you haven’t gone to shop there yet, shame on you!
Becky M. credits Becky S. with this Valentine’s Day inspiration.
“Well, normally we would do a pairing, in-house,” Becky S. said. “And it just wasn’t going to happen this year. Legally, (only I) can sell alcohol, so order at either place, just come to the winery to get it and make it a happy-happy, easy-peasy.”
“I think it came out of missing our events,” Becky M. said. “I was looking back at last year. I was holding classes down at Twin (Rivers) about how to make a charcuterie board and what to pair with it, and we were just missing that. So, Becky’s great idea turned into this great Valentine’s Day idea.”
The two choices are:
Twin Rivers Melly Red (a red table wine) with Manchego & Jarlsberg cheeses, Speck (smoked prosciutto) and Toscano salami.
Twin Rivers Loose Caboose (port style) with 5-year cheddar and Pecorino cheeses, Bresaola (cured beef) and Napoli salami.
Becky S. said: “We picked kind of a middle-of-the-road Melly, for those people who just want to enjoy some red wine with some good eats. And then we picked that port for people who really like a sharp wine, to match the salamis and the cheeses.”
Becky M. did an “opposites attract” pairing for the Melly Red.
“I went a little bit exotic on the cheeses. There’s some different flavors that go on there,” she said. “But then, with the port, the Loose Caboose, I went a little bit more mild, so you can taste all the flavors. The meat — I’m really excited about — because I really feel like they complement the wines really well.”
Manchego is a semi-hard sheep’s milk cheese from the La Mancha area of Spain. Yes, that La Mancha! The cheese is poured into a woven grass mold made from the same grasses the sheep are eating. The cheese has a nutty flavor with a touch of herbs. Absolutely delicious! I like to slice some onto a small plate, toss some Marconi almonds over it, drizzle with honey and just a touch of white pepper. A cheese, like Don Quixote, full of chivalry and romance.
Jarlsberg is an Alpine cow’s milk cheese from Norway, land of the romantic fjords, fur-clad muscle men and women with 10 pounds of exotically braided hair on their heads. So, that’s kind of romantic.
This cheese is semi-firm, buttery and nutty. Much like Constantinople, you can’t go back to Jarlsberg because the county was merged with Larvik and renamed Vestfold. However, the name is a trademarked, protected designation and still on the same lands bequeathed in the 1600’s to Count Peder Schumacher Griffenfeld. J.K. Rowling wasn’t making those names up, you know.
Griffenfeld picked the wrong side in the Scanian War and lost his lands to the House of Gyldenlove (the illegitimate son of King Frederick III of Denmark) and then he lost his lands to Field Marshall Count Gustav Wilhelm von Wedel-Jarlsberg. Danger, intrigue, secret love: There’s some romance for you!
Speck is simply a lightly smoked version of prosciutto; sweet, salty, fatty and it just melts in your mouth. Toscano salami is a lean Italian sausage, gently seasoned with garlic and black pepper. It’s mild and meaty and begs for a good cheese and some salty olives.
The Melly Red is a very nice table wine, at its best when slightly chilled. There are flavors of cherry, strawberry and pepper, with just a touch of tannins on the back end. A juicy wine and accessible to a variety of palates.
Cheddar is my absolute favorite everyday cheese. I like it sharp, especially with beef or bread (sourdough, focaccia). As the cheese ages, it becomes a little more mellow, the flavors round out and it loses some sharpness. Sounds like how things go when a couple grows old together.
Cheddar is cow; Pecorino is sheep. Both are hard cheeses, creamy and nutty. Both are particularly good at melting, if you shred them and toss the Cheddar on a plate of enchiladas or the Pecorino over a bowl of pasta. Then give your sweetie a little “Pecorino” on the cheek.
Bresaola is a cured beef. In Italian it’s pronounced “BREH-zah-O-la” and in American English, “BREH-so-OO-luh.” I usually just point at it.
Oh, it is dark, beefy, buttery. The top round is dry-rubbed with salt and spices (juniper berries, cinnamon, nutmeg) and hung up to age around three months. It’s trimmed up, sliced paper-thin and often served with just a drizzle of olive oil. It’s perfect with Pecorino, and a drizzle of truffle oil alongside hot-from-the-oven baguette.
Napoli salami is native to Naples, Italy, and incorporates red chiles. I’m going to quote mediterraneandirect.com on this one: “When you try it, you initially taste all the delicious flavour of the pork and aromatic herbs while the chilli (sic) is very gradually released reaching a fine crescendo of taste and warmth on the palate.”
Crescendos of taste and warmth sound fairly romantic. Add a sip of Loose Caboose at the end, and there may be fireworks!
Now, the Loose Caboose is a fortified wine, which indicates higher alcohol by volume. Yes, it is 17.5%, so pace yourself on this one. I discussed with Twin Rivers’ barkeep Anastasia, and she did an excellent job describing what I was tasting.
“It’s really jammy,” she said, “… blackberry with a hint of almond. The tannins are earthy, kind of a mushroom flavor. You can taste the skin of the grape.”
That almond edge, just a bit of bitterness, helps balance out the sweetness of the port. It is fantastic with the cheese Becky M. has chosen.
It was good to see these gal-pals together, even if only for 10 minutes and all masked up.
“It’s just really fun for the ‘Beckys’ to do something fun together again!” Becky M. said.
“We’re usually always together, and we haven’t been able to do it …” Becky S. interjected.
“I know, and we’re not so far apart — only a block apart! On the same street, downtown!” Becky M. said.
“But we just wanted to make it easy this year,” Becky S. said. “Stop in! You can buy one for somebody else; it doesn’t have to be for your loved one if you have a couple in mind. Order as many as you want.”
“It’s a one-stop-shop, and you can pick up during business hours at Twin Rivers on Friday and Saturday, the 12th and 13th,” Becky M. said.
Don’t expect to pop in on Sunday, folks. Get your Valentine shopping done Saturday because these two ladies have two Valentines expecting to have them all to themselves Sunday. Order by end of business Thursday, Feb. 11, at either location, for pick up on Friday or Saturday at Twin Rivers.
I asked if the ‘Beckys’ had a special message for their sweethearts.
“Do something fun for your tastebuds this Valentines,” Becky S. said.
“Hi Chris, Schmoopy, I love you!” Becky M. said.
“I think Smitty would divorce me if I did that to him,” Becky S. said.
Ah, love! Let’s get cooking.
LAGNIAPPE
King Cakes for KCSL are still available, but Mardi Gras is a week from today, so order now at murphyre2000@yahoo.com, blong@kcsl.org, call the Kansas Children’s Service League office at 620-340-0408, ext. 1001, or pick a Baby Cake up at Granada Coffee Company.
Large King Cakes ($25) serve six-10 and the Baby King Cakes serve two. Each order comes with a string of Mardi Gras beads and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the KCSL’s Emporia office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.