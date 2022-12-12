Girls
The Lebo High School girls basketball won the Central Heights Tournament Saturday, defeating Olathe Heritage 64-24, increasing their record to 4-0. Heritage didn’t provide much competition for the Lady Wolves, Lebo amassing a 45-10 lead by halftime. The usual suspects provided most of the scoring. Brooklyn Jones logged 25 points, Saige Hadley 17 and Audrey Peek added 11.
The Chase County Lady Bulldogs beat Herington High School 51-37 Saturday at the Herington Tournament. Freshman Madelyn Wilson continued to impress, scoring 23 points, and Post-player Alexis Long contributed 10. Herington's sophomore point guard Leslyn Kremeier recorded 18 points in the loss. Chase County improved to 4-0.
Boys
Lebo High School got past Central Heights High School Saturday 44-39, picking up its third win of the season. Landon Grimmett led the scoring with 16 points, followed by Grayson Shoemaker with 13.
Chase County improved to 4-0 on the season with a 46-23 victory over Herington at the Herrington Tournament.
