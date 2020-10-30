EDITOR’S NOTE: Each Friday, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
Steve Sauder, Alan Johnson, Cassondra Boston Richards, Samantha Sheeley, and Arica Shepherd Ahlvers for their recent inductions into the ESU Athletics Hall of Honor.
William Pike who purchased Roberts-Blue Funeral Home. Pike has worked for Roberts-Blue for 25 years and will carry on the professional traditions that were instilled by former owner Mike Turnbull.
Dynamic Discs which recently announced intentions to expand its warehouse operations into the former Detroit Reman facility at 840 Overlander St. The space is 81,000 square feet and will house corporate offices, storage and distribution.
Olivia and Avary Ekert who competed in the 5-A girls state golf tournament for EHS. Olivia’s two-day score of 174 earned her a tie for 25th place while Avary finished in 30th place.
Emporia State University which recently broke ground on a new tennis complex. The $3.8 million Kossover Family Tennis Complex will be a one-of-kind facility for tennis in the region. The complex will feature six new championship-quality tennis courts, including two indoor and four outdoor courts. It will also house the ESU tennis teams’ locker rooms, coach’s offices and a players lounge.
Keaton Tuttle who was named the interim head football coach for Emporia High School. Tuttle served five seasons as the Spartans’ offensive line coach.
The Madison American Legion Post #124 which has donated money to help with several community projects including furnishing downtown Madison with new flags, providing local cemeteries with solar-powered lighting and donating money for a new batting cage.
All the organizers and participants of the 3rd annual Gary Dean Fuller Memorial Shootout who took part to raise money for Lyon County 4-H activities and scholarships.
Chris Walker
Editor and Publisher
