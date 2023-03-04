Madison Seniors Ava Foltz and Bryson Turner recently learned that they were chosen as two of the twenty-five Rudd-Scholarship recipients for 2023.
The Rudd Scholarship is a 4-year award that will cover all remaining college costs after the recipients aid and other scholarships are applied. The applicants must meet certain criteria and attend either Emporia State University, Wichita State University or Fort Hays State University.
“They said that we were deserving, but I say that we are blessed,” said Turner in regards to him and Foltz receiving the prestigious scholarship. He is appreciative of what this scholarship will mean for him and his family.
“I’m beyond blessed with this opportunity and I couldn’t be happier that I get to continue every step of this journey with Bryson Turner,” said Foltz.
First year Madison High School Counselor Carolyn Davis played a vital part in putting the opportunity in front of Turner and Foltz. She provided the opportunity, but they did all the work and had successful interviews that eventually led to them being selected.
Congratulations Ava and Bryson.
