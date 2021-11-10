Three area volleyball players earned All-Flint Hills League accolades for their efforts on the court this season.
Northern Heights senior Makenna French was a unanimous selection to the first team while Chase County senior Kaylee Simpson earned a spot on the second team.
Northern Heights junior Kailyn Schlimme received an honorable mention.
