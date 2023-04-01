More than 100 high school students learned about the value of higher education, as well as the resources available to help them reach their goals, during the second annual Cesar Chavez Day recognition at Emporia State University.
The program was held on what would have been Chavez’s 96th birthday.
The event was created last year by ESU senior Ana Valdez Saravia as a way to help expose Hispanic and Latino students and families to higher education, as part of her Honors College community engagement project.
Valdez Saravia, who is from La Paz, Bolivia, said it was important for students to see people who look like them when they are considering whether or not to advance their education.
“Many Hispanic and Latino students come from a background where, maybe the parents never went to college for different reasons,” she said. “Some of them may have come from migrant worker families, so sometimes college is not the first thing on their mind. If they are first-generation, which most of them are, it’s obviously something very scary to try. ... If they are able to see other Hispanic and Latino students who are already in college, it can inspire them.”
Valdez Saravia said that representation can help someone realize that, “if this person achieved their goals, maybe I can, too.”
“I didn’t see that we had enough events like this and I was one day in the same position as them; I didn’t know if I was going to come to college,” she said. “ESU helped me with the resources they had, so I thought, ‘why don’t I do this but really focus on the Hispanic and Latino students?’ I feel that representation really collectively helps motivate students.”
Last year, the event attracted about 70 students and their families. Valdez Saravia said it was exciting to see it grow this year, and was hoping to see the event expand its reach to other high schools in the state. Although she is graduating in May, she said the Honors College has committed to contining the event.
And, Valdez Saravia is willing to help out even if she’s not on campus.
“I want it to continue and I want to continue working on it,” she said. “I really want this event to expand to other high schools as well.”
Valdez Saravia worked with the Emporia Migrant Education Program, Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow, USD 253 and ESU admissions for this year’s event. Students received important information about college programs, scholarship opportunities and more, as well as learned about Cesar Chavez’s life and “la causa,” or the struggle of farm workers in the United States to improve their working and living conditions through organizing and negotiating contracts with their employers.
Chavez was an American labor leader and civil rights activist who brought significant changes for migrant workers and farmers. He, along with Dolores Huerta, co-founded the National Farm Workers Association, which later merged with the Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee to become the United Farm Workers labor union. Chavez only completed school up to the eighth grade, although he was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a big supporter of education.
Patricia Saenz-Reyes, coordinator of the Emporia Migrant Education Program, shared that she herself was a migrant child from the ages of one to seven years old. When she was seven, her parents realized the strain migrating from Mexico to Emporia was having on their daughter and she attended school in Chihuahua until she was in the ninth grade. At that time, her parents sent her to El Paso, Texas, so she could learn English.
Saenz-Reyes then moved to Emporia and graduated from EHS.
“I know how you felt, or how you feel now,” she said.
USD 253 Superintendent Allison Anderson Harder got emotional when discussing the importance of making sure EHS students from underserved and underrepresented have access to higher education.
“I get really emotional because you can see that hope,” she said. “They can have dreams because this is all available to them, so I’m so happy that we have such great turnout.”
One component of the program was utilizing translation devices which allows English Language Learners to wear earbuds and hear a translation of the program in real-time. Anderson Harder said it was important to invest in that type of technology.
“We’ve seen more students come in who are non-English speaking than ever before, so we have to be really creative,” she said. “A lot of time they have to work twice as hard because they’re taking English and translating to Spanish and back to English. We absolutely need that technology so we can stay ahead of the curve and help our students the best way that we can.”
