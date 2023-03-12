Little chicks, petri dishes, a robotic hand and testing honey were just some of the projects presented by students at theChase County Elementary science fair. The gym was filled with Mrs. Jirak’s fifth and sixth graders displaying their projects on Friday, Feb. 3. Six science students from Emporia State University had the difficult task of judging the entries. Dylan Davis, Eliot Regier, Jack Davis, Annette Neff and Bella Mushrush are the fifth-grade students who will enter their projects in the regional fair on March 3. Joining these will be sixth graders Ava Matile, Ali Burton, Easton Murphy, Maddy Studer, Pake Bailey and Tate Gibb. Science fair competitions are held annually with the very best projects judged in a state competition in Wichita.
On Friday, March 3, the top finishers traveled to Exploration Place in Wichita to compete in the regional fair. Pake Bailey and Tate Gibb were awarded the first-place medal in the sixth-eighth grade competition in the Animal Science Division. All of the other participants scored well and will be going to the state science fair later this spring.
Congratulations to these students for their outstanding work and to their teacher Tammy Jirak. Mrs. Jirak has included the science fair projects in her second-semester curriculum for many years. Under her guidance, the students continue to earn honors with their projects.
