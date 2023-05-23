The Kansas Department of Commerce and the Kansas Office of Broadband Development are asking every Kansan to take a quick online speed test and survey. The test only takes a couple of minutes to complete.
To take the test, make sure you are on Wi-Fi, and not on your cell phone network, from your home or business.
The speed test will capture your internet speed, general location and IP address, but will not record any other personal information.
You will also see a “survey” button. The survey is optional, but the department of commerce encourages you to take it as it will provide them with important information about how you connect, what training might be helpful and how affordable your internet service is.
If possible, take the test multiple times a day, with a focus in the late afternoon or early evening, since this may be when you experience the slowest service.
While you may have taken similar surveys in the past, the department has asked that you take this one as it “may well be the most important.” Results will help prioritize the “historic federal funding coming to Kansas.”
To learn more, or take the test, visit https://broadbandks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.