On Monday morning, Emporia honored Memorial Day with a ceremony at the All Veterans Memorial.
SCF Aaron Goza, Kansas Army National Guard, served as master of ceremonies. He opened the event with words by Franklin D. Roosevelt: “Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy, forget in time that men have died to win them.”
SCF Goza welcomed the crowd and thanked them for honoring those who served in our country’s military. He spoke about those who gave their lives during wartime and acknowledged those who have not seen combat.
“Never forget the noble professionals who answered the call to serve in peacetime,” he said.
Brigadier General Anthony V. Mohatt, Kansas Army National Guard, was the keynote speaker. He spoke about the importance of honoring the fallen as well as their families, recounting the beginnings of Memorial Day — then known as Decoration Day — after the Civil War.
Frank Lowery, U.S. Army and member of the All Veteran’s Memorial organizing committee, shared updates about the memorial. The park was recently expanded to the northeast, allowing for additional Tablets of Honor to be placed. Applications are being accepted for 400 names of veterans to be memorialized on the new tablets.
Lowery also announced the upcoming addition of a field memorial — a battle cross mounted on a pedestal — as part of the committee’s ongoing mission.
“Thank you all for your support as we continue to ensure this is an all veterans memorial,” he said.
The ceremony also included members of VFW Post 1980 raising the colors; Linda Russell, U.S. Army Reserve, offering the opening prayer; Tayevin Kabuteu, a cadet in Derby High School Jr. ROTC, leading the pledge of allegiance; the Emporia Municipal Band performing several pieces of patriotic music.
During the Memorial Roll Call, Gold Star Mother Maria Lane and Major Laura Pape, Army National Guard, read the names of those veterans who died between May 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022.
The ceremony was interrupted briefly when a member of the honorary firing party was taken ill due to sun and wind exposure. Maj. Pape, who is a nurse, and several others responded to the emergency quickly. The veteran was revived and moved to the shade where he was given water. EMTs arrived a few minutes later and determined that he did not need further treatment.
With a substitute stepping in for that member, the firing party performed a salute to the departed veterans.
SCF Goza concluded the ceremony by inviting the public to lay wreaths and flowers at the memorials to the various branches of service and conflicts.
More information about the All Veterans Memorial can be found at allveteransday.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.