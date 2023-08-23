The City of Emporia is asking the community for its cooperation in conserving water amid a severe heatwave.
“Due to the ongoing and extraordinary heatwave that has engulfed our region, we are facing a critical situation with our water resources,” the city announced Wednesday morning. “The soaring temperatures have led to an increased demand for water, coupled with a decrease in its availability due to extreme heat. It is essential that we come together to conserve water and ensure its sustainable use during this challenging time.”
The National Weather Service extended a region-wide excessive heat warning through 9 p.m. Friday. Dangerously hot conditions persist, with anticipated heat index values ranging from 105 to 115 degrees today and Thursday, and 104 to 109 degrees on Friday.
The warning encompasses much of east-central Kansas. The combination of extreme heat and humidity significantly raises the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly among those working outdoors, participating in outdoor activities, or lacking access to quality air conditioning.
And, soaring temperatures have coincided with a rising demand for water.
“Water is not only vital for drinking and sanitation but also for cooling systems and emergency services,” the city continued. “By saving water, you’re helping us maintain critical infrastructure.”
The City of Emporia has issued practical steps:
Promptly report leaks by calling 620-340-6339.
Postpone outdoor watering.
Refrain from washing vehicles.
Conserve water indoors.
Inform others about water conservation.
While inconveniences may arise, conserving water is necessary to ensure community water supply during the heatwave, they explained.
The City of Emporia’s Water Treatment team is monitoring the situation and will provide updates. Residents are urged to cooperate and adopt responsible water consumption practices.
For more information, residents can stay connected with official communications from the City of Emporia on social media outlets.
Emporia is not the only area city issuing water conservation notices.
A water warning has been issued for much of Chase County last week, including the cities of Cottonwood Falls and Strong City and the Rural Water District #1.
The warning was issued through a series of proclamations signed Friday after dry conditions, heat and equipment failure at the Alluvial Aquifer depleted the county’s water supply.
According to the county’s Water Conservation Plan, shared on Facebook by the City of Strong City, the goal is to reduce peak water demands by 20%, while reducing weekly water use by 10%.
During the warning, water use for non-essential activities, such as washing cars, filling pools, watering lawns and other water waste should be avoided. Visit the Strong City https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063476833153 for updates and more information.
