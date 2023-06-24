Greenwood County 4-H members traveled to Yates Center on Friday, June 16 to compete in the 2023 SE Area Meat Judging Contest, Livestock Skillathon, and Livestock Judging Contest. The Senior Team had a terrific day and placed first overall in all three contests. Senior Team members are Lyle Perrier, Cody Johnson, Brooke Gaines, Hannah Perrier, Caylin Luthi, and Addison Westerman. The morning began with the Meat Judging Contest with Gaines, Hannah Perrier, Luthi, and Westerman turning in great scores for the contest. Individual honors were Gaines-3rd, Luthi-5th, and Hannah Perrier-6th.
In the Livestock Skillathon all 6 seniors were in the top ten individuals for the day. Luthi-1st, Lyle Perrier-2nd, Gaines-3rd, Johnson-5th, Hannah Perrier-7th and Westerman-8th.
The Senior Team finished the day with Livestock Judging and had 5 of the top 10 individuals. Lyle Perrier-1st, Luthi-6th, Westerman-8th, Johnson-9th, and Hannah Perrier-10th.
The Junior Team also had an outstanding day winning two of the three contests. The Meat Judging Team of Cort Decker, Henry Perrier, Sydney Lindamood, and Jorja Beeman finished the morning winning the contest. Overall individual results were Decker-1st, Lindamood-3rd, Henry Perrier- 5th, and Beeman-7th.
In the Junior Livestock Skillathon the team of Decker, Lindamood, Henry Perrier, and Beeman walked away with another first place finish. Individual results were Beeman-1st, Henry Perrier-4th, and Decker-10th. Gabe Oltman also participated in the Junior Skillathon.
The Junior Livestock Judging Team of Decker, Lindamood, Henry Perrier, and Beeman finished the day in 4th place. Individual results were Gabe Oltman-7th and Henry Perrier-9th.
All of the 4-Hers did an outstanding job representing Greenwood County 4-H and will continue to work to improve in order to reach their goals set for the Kansas State 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.