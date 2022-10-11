The third annual Recovery in the Park celebrated triumphs over addiction Saturday at Peter Pan Park.
The event, hosted by Corner House, is meant to raise awareness for addiction disorders. Corner House is the only nonprofit provider for substance use disorder treatment within a 50-mile radius of Emporia, offering Level II intensive outpatient services and Level I outpatient services, adolescent outpatient services and Alcohol and Drug Information School (ADIS) classes. It’s also one of the few centers in the state that provides adolescent treatment programs.
The group held its first Recovery in the Park event in 2019. This year’s event featured a performance from local band, Carving Canyons, as well as lunch.
“Honestly, it’s about bringing this disease to the light,” said Autumn Irwin, licensed addiction counselor, said. “Addiction is classified as a clinical relapsing disease. It’s not different than heart disease or diabetes. ... But people look at it being more of a moral issue than a disease.”
Irwin said her goal when organizing the event was to help people see what recovery really means.
“A lot of individuals who are affected by this disease, whether it be grandparents, parents, friends ... a lot of bridges are burned. Relationships fail, and it’s because of substance use,” she said. “When that happens, we literally have to pick up everything that they broke and change their lives.”
That means establishing new boundaries, making new friends and support systems.
“Some of [our clients], they have families that are in active addiction,” Irwin added. “So that means that they have to develop a new family, new supports.”
Families are encouraged to take part in treatment, to help them understand what their loved ones are going through and accommodate their needs in recovery.
Irwin said Corner House is there to help anyone who needs it. She encourages the community to come out next fall to the 4th annual Recovery in the Park event.
“I encourage the community to come out to see what recovery is,” she said. “I want them to experience it. I want them to ask questions. I just want them to see recovery.”
For more information on Corner House, visit https://www.cornerhouseinc.org, call 620-342-3015, or stop by 418 Market St.
“Sometimes for the addict, the hardest thing they’ll do is walk through that door and picking up the phone,” Irwin said. “One of the hardest things is to admit they need help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.