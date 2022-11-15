The Emporia Gazette
College basketball season is here, and the Emporia State men’s team won its first two games of the season in the MIAA-GAC Challenge in Weatherford, Okla. over the weekend.
On Friday night, the Hornets put four players in double figures as they opened the season with a 67-57 win over Arkansas Tech. ESU scored the first points of the season on an Owen Long jumper just 13 seconds into the game. The Wonder Boys took a 6-4 lead with 16:17 left when Emporia State went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good. Arkansas Tech pulled within a point at 15-14 midway through the half only to see the Hornets score the next five points to go back up by six with 8:58 left.
The Wonder Boys were within two at 22-20 with 6:28 left when the Hornets closed the half on an 11-0 run. Long started things with the first three-pointer of the night with 3:54 remaining. Atavian Butler scored the next eight points for Emporia State as they took a 33-20 lead to the locker rooms.
The teams traded scores for most of the first four minutes of the second half as the Hornets led 38-29 with 16:00 left. Emporia State then went on a 9-0 run capped by a Mayuom Buom dunk with 14:03 left to go up by 18 points. The lead would not go below double figures the rest of the night as the Hornets posted a 67-57 final score.
Buom led four Hornets in double figures with 18 points on seven of eight shooting and three blocked shots. Butler had 16 points while Long scored 11 and Alijah Comithier added ten points and a team-high eight rebounds. Kaden Evans filled up the stat sheet with eight points, with seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.
On Saturday, the Hornets used an 11-0 run late in the first half to take control on the way to an 88-65 win at Southwestern Oklahoma. ESU led from start to finish as Buom scored the first four points on a layup and dunk forcing the Bulldogs into a timeout just 86 seconds into the game. SWOSU tied the game at 11 with 11:55 left in the half and again at 15 before Emporia State went on an 8-1 run to take a 23-16 lead with 6:04 left.
The Bulldogs came back within a point at 26-25 on a Jalen Johnson three-pointer with 3:45 left when the Hornets went on an 11-0 run to take control. Comithier gave ESU their first double-digit lead with a pair of free throws with 49 seconds left and Butler capped the run with a jumper with 13 seconds left. Deangelo Adkins hit a three with five seconds left to break the run as Emporia State took a 37-28 lead to the break.
The Hornets led 42-35 with 17:22 left in the game when Long went on a personal 6-0 run to push the lead to 13 points. SWOSU would make one more push and closed to within 48-40 with 14:16 left. Butler scored to start a 7-0 run capped by a Kaden Evans three-pointer that gave ESU a 55-40 lead with 11:29 left. The lead would not drop below double digits the rest of the night and would reach 25 points before the Hornets settled for the 88-65 win.
Long led all scorers with 23 points while Comithier added 20 points. They were joined in double figures by Buom with 13 points and eight rebounds. Peyton Rogers-Schmidt had a game-high 11 rebounds to go with seven points as 11 of 12 Hornets scored on the night.
The Hornets will make their White Auditorium debut on Wednesday, Nov. 16 when they play host to Rockhurst. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
