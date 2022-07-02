The Emporia Gazette
CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness celebrated the opening of its Hispanic clinic Wednesday morning.
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce facilitated the event.
The Crosswinds Hispanic Clinic/Centro Hispano de Crosswinds, is located at 310 Commercial St. The clinic employs a Spanish-speaking clinician, case manager and receptionist.
The goal is to have a wider reach with the Hispanic population and offer a safe, inclusive space for clients to obtain vital mental health services.
For more information or to make an appointment, visit https://crosswindsks.org/ or call 620-343-2211.
