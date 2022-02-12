Alice Marie Garrison of Emporia died January 20, 2021 at the Life Care Center in Burlington after a brief illness.
Alice was born January 25, 1942 in Emporia, Kansas to Charles Herman Holdeman and Clara Lee (Jackson) Holdeman. She graduated from Emporia High School. On July 17, 1959 Alice married Cecil Robert Cunningham and to this union came Christina Lynn, Susan Kay, and Rhonda Jean. They later divorced. She then married Raymond Arch Garrison on September 9, 1979.
Alice was retired after many years working primarily in area restaurants. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary. Her passions in life were her family and everything having to do with Elvis Presley.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Garrison of the home; daughters, Christina (John) Alford of Admire, KS, Susan (Steve) Boyce of Admire, KS, and Rhonda Cunningham of Emporia; step-son, Martin (Shelly) Garrison of Iowa and Marjorie Jo of Iowa; brother, Donald (Joyce) Holdeman of Topeka, KS; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Alice was cremated. A private family Celebration of Life will take place in April. In lieu of flowers please send cards to family in care of Charter Funerals. Online condolences may be made at
