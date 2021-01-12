Raymond (Harlan) Verlin died Jan 2, 2021 due to the Covid virus in Mercy hospital, Lebanon, Missouri at the age of 77.
He was born December 20, 1943 to Raymond M. Verlin and Fern Olive (Robinson) Verlin. He is survived by his wife, Georgene (Mechtley) Verlin, whom he married August 30, 1963; two daughters, Deborah Schaulis (Don) and Christine Ross (Rob); grandson, Joshua Schaulis (Megan); granddaughter, Courtney Duncan; and great-granddaughter, Julia Schaulis. He is also survived by two sisters, Judy Ross and Betty Blomberg.
Harlan grew up and lived most of his life in Lebo, Kansas. He also lived in both Emporia and Americus, Kansas. Harlan and Georgene moved in 2001 to Marshfield, Missouri until his death.
Harlan graduated from Lebo High School excelling in sports which he continued to enjoy watching throughout his life. After high school, he built homes with his brother-in-law and eventually spent his working career at Didde’s in Emporia where he retired.
Harlan was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Victor Verlin; grandson, Jeremiah Lee Schaulis and infant brothers.
A graveside memorial service will be held at a later time in Lebo for family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital to the Raymond Harlan Verlin Memorial.
