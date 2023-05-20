Special to The Gazette
Chastity Chambers was inducted into the Emporia Lions Club at the Club’s regular meeting Wednesday, May 17. Will Symmonds was her sponsor and Past District Governor Bob Symmonds conducted the ceremony. Lion Chastity is now part of the largest service club in the world with more than 48,000 clubs around the world. Service includes Diabetes, Vision, the Environment, Childhood Cancer and Hunger initiatives.
We serve.
