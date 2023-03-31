The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education announced the selection of Julianna Schmid as the new PreK-12 Principal at Olpe, Friday morning.
Schmid will begin her position on July 1, after the resignation of Shane Clark at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
Schmid has worked for Flint Hills Special Education Cooperative for 18 years, during which time she has been a Resource Teacher at Council Grove Elementary School and an Intensive Skills Teacher at Neosho Rapids Elementary School.
After leaving the classroom she provided support to the FHSEC area as both an Autism/Behavior coach and as a special education coach. For the last five years, Schmid has been the District Special Education Coordinator for USD 252 Southern Lyon County.
Schmid received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary and Special Education from Emporia State University in 2004, and in 2008 received her Masters in Adaptive Special Education from ESU.
In 2020, she received her Building Level Administration Licensure from ESU.
Schmid is originally from Oregon but moved to Coffeyville when she was 12. She enjoys spending time with her family and being involved in her community.
"I am extremely honored and humbled for this opportunity to be the PreK-12 Principal at Olpe," Schmid said. "I look forward to continuing to build relationships within Olpe Schools and the Community."
