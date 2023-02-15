Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 21F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 21F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.