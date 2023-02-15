City of Emporia and Lyon County Commissioners heard a presentation regarding wastewater testing for COVID-19 during a joint city/county luncheon meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Dr. John Anderson, director of epidemiology at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, lead the discussion. He explained that wastewater testing can help communities better track outbreaks of infectious diseases, like COVID-19, by giving advanced notice of an outbreak.
Anderson said SARS-CoV-2 — the strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — is typically detected in wastewater about four - six days prior to an outbreak in positive cases. Having that information available can help communities prepare, he said, and also close gaps left by people testing at home.
Public Works director Dean Grant asked how this early detection would work when Emporia has 20 lift stations which do not all flow into the main wastewater treatment plant immediately. He said sometimes waste can sit at a lift state for a few days before it moves through the system, potentially lengthening the time it would take to get testing done.
Lyon County Public Health Officer Dr. Ladun Oyenuga also had questions about the testing and whether it was truly helpful. Anderson said studies have shown that COVID is shed in stool about three - five days prior to a person becoming symptomatic.
No decisions were made regarding the city or county's buy-in with this type of project at this time.
City attorney Christina Montgomery also spoke to commissioners regarding a memorandum of understanding between the city and county for increased permit fees for fireworks stands. The city previously supported the proposed increase during a Feb. 3 meeting, which established a $3,250 fee for permits inside of city limits and a one-mile surrounding radius, and a $325 fee outside of the one-mile radius — unless the stand is inside out of the county's other incorporated communities.
County commissioners said they would be amenable to supporting the updated MOU.
