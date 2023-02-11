Special to The Gazette
TOPEKA — Humanities Kansas is seeking nominations of Kansans to fill vacancies on its Board of Directors.
Nominations are due April 7, 2023.
“Humanites Kansas provides resources that support Kansans interested in exploring local history, ideas, and traditions ” shared Denise McNabb, chair of the board of directors for Humanities Kansas. “HK board members are critical to the success of these efforts by providing important oversight.”
In its selection of members, HK seeks representation from Kansas’s diverse constituencies. Future board members will believe in the humanities as foundational to civic and cultural life, commit to making resources available and accessible for Kansans statewide, and work towards a sustainable financial future. Candidates must live in Kansas.
Humanities Kansas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization governed by a 21-member volunteer board of directors. Members serve for a three-year term. Nominations are submitted through the online nomination form on the website. Individuals may nominate themselves or others for board service. For more information and instructions, visit www.humanitieskansas.org/about
