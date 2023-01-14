Hank Osterhout and Megan O’Brien knew to expect some hiccups while traveling across the country with their three young children this week.
Then the Federal Aviation Administration experienced a critical system outage Wednesday, resulting in the grounding or delay of all flights across the United States.
Hank Osterhout said the family of five flew from Kansas City, Missouri to Los Angeles Wednesday, with a layover in Denver. They decided to travel up to Kansas City a day early in order to catch their early morning flight. Their traveling woes started even before the system outage.
“Right as we were checking into our hotel [on Tuesday], we got an email that our connecting flight in Denver was canceled,” Osterhout said. “That didn’t even have anything to do with [the computers], it was just because of the snow.”
The Osterhouts were able to get another direct flight to Los Angeles, which was scheduled to leave at the same time as their original flight, but would get them to their destination a little earlier.
“We got up in the morning and that’s when the messages starting coming in and, again, ‘Oh, there’s a big outage. No planes leaving until 9 a.m.,’” Osterhout said. “We were supposed to leave at like, 8:45 a.m., and that flight got delayed three times. It just kept getting pushed back.”
And there were a lot of unhappy people at the airport.
“There was a lot of pacing, a lot of unhappy people when we were there,” Osterhout said. “But it was fine.”
According to Bloomberg News, the FAA said the computer failure that prompted the halt of all U.S. flight departures was caused when a data file was damaged as a result of a failure to follow government procedures.
Bloomberg reported that “Unspecified ‘personnel’ were responsible for corrupting the file, which led to the outage of an FAA computer system that sends safety notices to pilots, the agency said in a statement. That triggered the FAA to order a halt to all U.S. departing flights, causing thousands of delays and cancellations Wednesday.”
The FAA said cancellations by Thursday were “below 1%.”
The preliminary indications are that two people working for a contractor introduced errors into the core data used on the system known as Notice to Air Missions, or Notam, according to a person familiar with the FAA review. The person asked not to be identified speaking about the sensitive, ongoing issue.
Notams are advisories to pilots on safety-critical conditions at airports and other areas aircraft might traverse, including everything from warnings about bird activity to runway construction.
Like other computer systems that are critical to operating flights, the FAA has imposed procedures to ensure data aren’t damaged by technicians working on them, said the person. The file or files were altered in spite of rules that prohibit those kind of changes on a live system.
Agency officials are attempting to determine whether the two people made the changes accidentally or intentionally, and if there was any malicious intent, the person said.
When the system began having problems Tuesday night, technicians switched to a backup. But because the backup was attempting to access the same damaged data, it also didn’t work, the person said.
A complete shutdown was required to restore the system, leading the FAA to halt all flight departures for roughly 90 minutes Wednesday morning.
The agency is attempting to create new protections to prevent such a failure in the future, the person said. Portions of the Notam computer system are as old as 30 years.
Despite the delays, Osterhout said it could have been worse. His family arrived in Los Angeles safely, where they were planning a big family reunion to surprise his mother for her 80th birthday. His kids, who are nine, seven and four, took the situation pretty well — especially given it was the first flight for all three of them.
“They did great. They did fantastic,” he said. “I prepped them, even without knowing this kind of thing would happen. Flying is just the biggest flustercuck you could ever be apart of. It’s like [the airlines] don’t know how to do math and they think they can sell 400 tickets for a plane that only holds 200. It’s just how aviation works.”
Osterhout said he’s expecting some kind of delay on the way back to Kansas, but he’s not super worried about it — providing he gets back in time for the first Kansas Free for Arts Winter Concert Series show on Jan. 20.
“As long as I get back by the 20th so we can have our concert, I’m fine,” he said.
