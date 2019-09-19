A barn at the home of a north Lyon County man was a total loss after it caught fire Thursday morning.
At about 10 a.m. Thursday, emergency crews from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office along with Emporia - Lyon County and Miller - Reading firefighters responded to the report a shed on fire about two miles north of Admire in the 3500 block of North Highway 99.
Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy James Baker said a man was burning a small pile of trash just south of the building before the wind picked up and pushed the fire into the building.
"Once he saw that this building had caught fire, he started trying to shove that away from his newer building," Baker said.
Baker went on to describe the building as an "old barn" that the owner was planning to tear down anyway.
"He said earlier when he started there wasn't any breeze at all," Baker added.
The fire remains under investigation by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, though no foul play is suspected.
