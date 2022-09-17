I want to take exception with John Schrock’s recent editorial about the state of science research and education in the USA. He laments that China now has more scientific citations of manuscripts than the USA? As a scientist going on 42 years, I believe the point of ranking scientific citations is misleading.
The height of scientific achievement are Nobel laureates in the sciences and the USA has had 281 Nobel laureates (more than any other nation) while China has had 13 Nobel laureates, almost all awarded to Chinese scientists working in universities NOT in China. I was continuously funded for 20 years by the premier science entity in the world, no not the National Institutes of Health or the National Science Foundation. The US Air Force Office of Scientific Research has funded 78 Nobel Laureates since it’s formation in 1951 when the Air Force broke away from the Army.
Twenty-eight percent of all USA Nobel Laureates were funded by the US Air Force Office of Scientific Research at one point in their careers. What is behind the success of the AFOSR in sponsoring the highest quality science? They have great program managers who identify outstanding scientists, give them ample stable long-term funding, and network these scientists with other scientists within the AFOSR to make the resultant science even better! The grant form for the AFOSR did NOT have the Congressional District information request present on NIH or NSF grant forms!
I assure you that “politics” does not enter into the AFOSR decision which scientists receive their funding. Yes, we must have more of an emphasis on science education in our K-12 schools with better trained science teachers, but we must also have science organizations that can find promising scientists and give them the funding/time to have their science come to fruition! Please remember that perhaps the smartest human of all time, Albert Einstein, was a Swiss patent clerk when he developed his Theory of General Relativity that was finally accepted as his doctoral dissertation on the third attempt because none of the Professors on his doctoral committee could understand the brilliance of his science. Now, going on over 100 years, Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity still withstands scientific scrutiny!
Mark Witten
Tuscon, Ariz.
