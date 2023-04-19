The Emporia Gazette
A portion of Prairie Street will be closed for a little more than a week.
According to the Lyon Country Road & Bridge Department, Prairie street from South Avenue to Road 160 will be closed for 10 days, weather permitting, to get lines located and installed starting Thursday, April 20.
The work will be done in front of the Lyon County Road & Bridge Department, so residents and businesses will still have access to their property either from South Avenue or from Road 160.
