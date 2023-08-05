Editor’s note: This is part one of a three part series on the history of the Lyon County State Fishing Lake located near Reading.
The Lyon County State Fishing Lake near Reading is a strangely beautiful and oddly underused lake 12 miles north of Emporia, off of Highway 99 in northeast Lyon County.
Situated between the highway to Reading and county road 270 on Road T, this 135 acre lake is surrounded by 442 acres of state owned public wildlife area, where 1,400 acres of native tallgrass prairie contribute most of the lake’s drainage basin. The land was acquired in 1931 as a Civilian Conservation Corps project, providing jobs for unemployed men during the Depression. Later projects were constructed by Works Progress Administration groups. The craftsmanship is still visible in the native limestone pillars and guard posts and inlaid riprap on the face of the dam and the spillway. The limestone shelter house was constructed in 1951.
Other improvements include seven rip-rapped fishing piers, three rip-rapped islands, two outhouses, picnic tables and camping sites, all added after the lake was drained in 1999-2000 to renovate and restore a desirable fish population.
But it is the history of this lake that is so interesting.
By August of 1930 it was clear that Lyon County was going to have a chance at acquiring a state lake built by the C.C.C. A Gazette reporter revealed that there were several sites in north Lyon County that would be excellent sites, all of them accessible by good roads with inexpensive land. But one in particular, the reporter said, “if put to the vote of the bass and catfish, this site would carry over others for it affords a deep lovely rock-bottom home which any self-respecting fish would be proud of.”
This was to be the Reading lake.
By February of 1931, Mit Wilhite was insistent that there should be signs erected to show the public where the Lyon County State Park was being located. One sign was on Burlingame Road at a point one-and-a-half miles northeast of the Reading Road. Another would be on the Reading Road two miles east of the intersection of the Reading Road with Highway 99. A third sign a mile north on Highway 99 would point east to where the north entrance would be for the new lake. Already, Wilhite knew that wire stakes with white flags were needed that showed the proposed waterline. He realized it was hard to visualize the 150 acres of water that would comprise the lake along with the 600 acres of nature’s own landscaping.
And who was Mit Wilhite?
An activist, an energetic promoter, a developer, a visionary always looking for new projects to support to vitalize our county. As early as the 1890s, Wilhite was a community booster. He purchased half interest in a restaurant in downtown Emporia, naming it the Mit-Way, long a popular meeting place in Emporia. Since he had played baseball in his youth, he managed the town team in Emporia, the Emporia Maroons. He was the central figure in the fight for a new courthouse in 1901. In 1903 he donated to Emporia State Teachers College the original athletic field used by college football and baseball teams. He led the fight for a bond election to bring the Orient Oil and Gas Production Company to Lyon County to work for oil development. He rode thousands of miles throughout the county securing leases in an effort to shape up drilling blocks and bring wildcatters who drilled the wells to Lyon County. Eventually, he also worked for the Virgil fields in Greenwood County as well.
When Highway 50 was being designed, it was Wilhite who served as president of the Highway 50 association, seeing the necessity of paving the highway all the way across the state. He painted and placed road signs all the way from Emporia to Kansas City. Although not originally in favor of developing a country club in Emporia, once he put himself to it, Wilhite spent many days supervising labor gangs working to improve and landscape the property. He and a partner, C.H. Newman, transformed a gravel hill and feed lot south of the Country Club into one of the most beautiful residential sections in Emporia. In the midst of all of this, he also found time to raise a garden of blue-ribbon vegetables.
In 1931, O.M. Wilhite was appointed assistant game warden for Lyon County. His project this time was to oversee development of the Lyon County State Park and the Lake Walnuts Recreation Area to be just south of the state park. His dream of a playground adjoining the lake site would feature a golf course with Lake Walnuts as a water hazard. The dam for this lake was begun in April of 1931 with an earth dam 583 feet long and 21 feet high. The surface of Lake Walnuts would be between six and seven acres. Pursuing a policy to employ Lyon County labor, he contracted with men of Reading to construct the dam. Fifteen men and teams were on the job of this dam site in April of 1931, and our guess is that they called it Wilhite’s lake since it was his dream. He cleared away brush and trash, preserving plum thickets, wild grapes and gooseberries. He planted many trees including several chestnuts, 50 Chinese elms, and many other scattered trees, wild shrubs, vines, catalpas, and mulberries.
By July, 100 4-H campers enjoyed club camp at Lake Walnuts. Since there were no buildings on the site, tents were used for quarters with girls high on the hill overlooking the lake and boys’ tents at the foot of the hill close to the new lake. County agents in charge of the camp organized field study trips of the area with boys visiting nearby farms to judge livestock and girls working on demonstration teamwork. Later in the month Wilhite celebrated the grand opening of the Lake Walnuts golf course where visitors were welcome to use the course free of charge. The greens were reported to be in perfect condition and the fairways well-mowed. Over 100 district golfers played during the day and those making birdies were paid $3. The course continued to be operated without fee charge until the final nine holes were completed that summer.
Meanwhile over at the state lake site, Wilhite singlehandedly posted more than 40 signs warning that anyone found carrying firearms or trespassing in the refuge would be subject to arrest. He arranged to have 10 pairs of pheasants released on the state park property, and hoped that hunters would help protect the birds so they could get a good start. Unfortunately, no work was being done at the state site yet. The state had no money for the project and suggested that it might not be built for several years. The state Forestry, Fish, and Game Commission did vote to pay the landowners for their land in July of 1931. Wilhite obtained permission from the governor to superintend cutting of timber from the lake site.
“Anyone can go in next fall and cut his winter’s supply of wood free. The state will be glad to have the timber cut. Persons wishing to cut wood may do so by making arrangements with me,” Wilhite promised. This was probably greatly appreciated during these tough years of the Depression.
