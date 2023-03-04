“The Leopard is Loose” by Stephen Harrigan, Knopf, 2022, $25.99.
For Grady McClarty, an ever-watchful but bewildered five-year-old boy, World War II is only a troubling, ungraspable event that occurred before he was born. But he feels its effects all around him. He and his older brother Danny are fatherless, and their mother, Bethie, is still grieving for her fighter-pilot husband. Most of all, Grady senses it in his two uncles: young combat veterans determined to step into a fatherhood role for their nephews, even as they struggle with the psychological scars they carry from the war.
When news breaks that a leopard has escaped from the Oklahoma City Zoo, the playthings and imagined fears of Grady’s childhood begin to give way to real-world terrors, most imminently the dangerous jungle cat itself. The Leopard Is Loose is a stunning encapsulation of America in the 1950s, and a moving portrait of a boy’s struggle to find his place in the world.
Initially, I was hesitant to read this novel because of the protagonist. Did I really want to read a whole book told from the point of view of a five-year-old? Thankfully, however, book club selections push me out of my comfort zone. The narration was not as confusing as I feared, since it was retrospectively told by the older version of the child. It reminded me of the movie A Christmas Story, and in fact, I ended up imagining Ralphie’s iconic, unironic voice throughout.
What I will tell you is not to go into this book for the leopard. The leopard is a backdrop, a distraction, or maybe a metaphor. The focus is much more on the family unit, the emotional fallout of World War II, and growing up. I found storytelling to be colorful and detailed, and for such a short book it certainly contained many happenings.
If you are nostalgic for childhood or love an examination of human psyche, I would recommend this book.
