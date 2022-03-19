Courtesy ESU Athletics
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Emporia State softball team stepped out of conference play and dropped a pair of games to William Jewell on Wednesday afternoon. The Hornets lost game one 6-3 and fell 8-7 in eight innings in the nightcap.
GAME 1
The Cardinals scored the first three and the last three runs of the game as they defeated the Hornets 6-3 in the matinee.
Jewell scored three runs in the bottom of the first, capped by a two-run double from Ella Hoffman. Emporia State tied the game with three runs in the fifth. Roni Raines was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to plate the first run. Harley Sturm hit a sac fly for the second and Abbey Ward scored on a wild pitch to tie the game.
The Cardinals scored a pair of unearned runs in the fifth to go up 5-3 and added another unearned run in the sixth for the final score.
Abbey Ward was 3 for 3 with a double, a walk and a run scored. Brylie Bassett worked 4 2/3 innings in relief took the loss, giving up three unearned runs on three hits. As a team, ESU was credited with four errors in the game.
GAME 2
Emporia State had a 6-3 lead going to the sixth and a one-run lead in extra innings before falling 8-7 in eight innings in the nightcap.
The Hornets got on the board first thanks to a two-run homer by Maddy Broxterman in the top of the first. Bailey Flewelling gave ESU a 3-0 lead with an RBI single in the second.
The Cardinals would score three unearned runs in the second to tie it up. With two outs Sabrina Olmo reached on a dropped fly ball in right that allowed two runs to score and then came home on an RBI single by Abby Vandiver to tie the game at 3-3.
Abbey Ward hit a bases-loaded triple with two outs in the top of the fourth to give the Hornets a 6-3 lead. Ella Hoffman homered with two outs in the sixth to get WJC within 6-4 and it tied the game on a two-run homer by Vandiver in bottom of the seventh.
Playing the international tiebreaker, Emporia State scored in its half of the eighth when Harley Sturm doubled in Emma Furnish to take a 7-6 lead.
With one out in the bottom of the eighth Sabrina Cure reached when the Hornets tried to get the lead runner to put runners on first and second. A ground out moved the runners up a base. Abby Dubinski reached on a fielding error by the shortstop and a throwing error allowed both base runners to score and give Jewell the 8-7 walk-off win.
Abbey Ward and Harley Sturm were both 2 for 4 with Ward getting three RBIs while Sturm drove in one. Maddy Broxterman was 1 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored. Sydney Righi went 6 1/3 innings, allowing six runs, three of them earned, on six hits with five strikeouts. Sturm pitched the final 1 1/3 inning and took the loss despite not giving up a hit, walk or earned run.
The Hornets are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Drury. First pitch of the doubleheader from Springfield, Missouri, is set for 2 p.m.
