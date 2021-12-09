David Howard Thomas was born on June 13, 1948. He was born in Emporia Kansas, to Howard and Gretta Thomas. After graduating from Emporia High School in 1966, David attended Emporia College. After college, he joined the Army and was deployed to Vietnam. He was in the artillery division, and served from 1970 to 1971. After working a few different jobs here and there, he began carrying mail for the United States Post Office. David carried mail from 1977 to 1995, and then transferred to the stamp fulfillment center where he retired in 2019. At one of David’s in-between jobs before the post office, a co-worker (Wendell Edwards) introduced him to his sister (Sharon Edwards). David and Sharon began dating, and eventually married in 1978. After marriage they had their only child (Josiah Thomas) in 1989. David was very active in his church (Blue Ridge Baptist), where he helped with whatever he could. He and Sharon bought some land in northern Missouri that David referred to as “Thirty Acre Woods”. It was his pride and joy, and where he spent a lot of his time after retirement.
David passed away on December 4, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of 43 years; his son, Josiah; and his three sisters, Diane Cooke, Verna Ilacqua, and Janice Bryant.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to smiletrain.org in memory of David.
