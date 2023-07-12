The Emporia Gazette
Emporia and the surrounding areas remained in a heat advisory through 8 p.m. Wednesday, as the National Weather Service predicted heat index values can reach 104 - 112 degrees Fahrenheit.
Thursday’s weather looks mostly sunny, with a high near 93, and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m.
Hot and humid conditions will be possible again on Friday during the day. Severe storms may also be possible later in the day on Friday but exact locations and hazards are uncertain at this time.
The hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat-related illness to occur.
It’s advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun. It’s also recommended to check up on your relatives and neighbors. If you do work or spend time outside, make sure to take extra precautions.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Anyone overcome by heat should move to a cool, shaded location. Call 911 in the event of an emergency.
