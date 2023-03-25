Prairie PastTimes is greeting spring with our annual open house Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 220 ½ Broadway, Cottonwood Falls.
We have refreshed our shelves and brought in new artists.
There will be refreshments and a discontinued artist bargain table.
Our newest Prairie PastTimes member, Rachel Anne Jones, will be present for a book signing from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Rachel is a local resident of Cottonwood Falls. She is a wife, mother of three and a nurse for the county health department.
She has written six books in the junior adult/adult romance genre. She also published a beautiful poem in the 2022 Symphony in the Flint Hills Field Journal.
She has always been interested in writing but was especially moved to write when a family member told her stories of disadvantaged children.
In talking to Rachel, one finds she is interested in several areas and genres of writing. There will be more stories to come.
Take a spring drive and stop in for some refreshments, shopping, browsing, and meet Author Rachel Anne Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.