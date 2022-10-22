Raising for Rescues
Harry & Lloyd’s is accepting cash donations to benefit the Humane Society of the Flint Hills following the recent emergency intake. Donations will be accepted at both locations in Americus and Emporia through Saturday.
A 50/50 raffle will be held at both locations. Any and all donations are very much appreciated.
Sacred Heart Fall Festival
Sacred Heart Church will be holding its annual Fall Festival from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at 106 Exchange St. A full turkey dinner will be served either dine-in or carry-out. The price is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 3-10.
Menu includes turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sauerkraut and green beans, assorted salads, dinner rolls, beverages, and homemade desserts. All are invited to attend.
37th annual Pole-Sit
The 37th annual Pole-Sit is 6 a.m. Oct. 28 - 10 a.m. Oct. 29, in front of Emporia State University at 12th Avenue and Commercial Street.
The Pole-Sit helps raise awareness and funding for SOS services and programs. According to Phi Delta Theta, more than $5,500 was raised last year. SOS serves Chase, Coffey, Lyon, Morris, and Osage Counties with a mission to empower and advocate for those affected by domestic or sexual violence, child abuse, or neglect.
Cash and check donations can be delivered to SOS (1420 C of E Drive Emporia) during business hours, given directly to Phi Delta Theta members, or gifted at the ESU Pole-sit site from Oct. 28 - 29.
Medicare open enrollment event
North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging will hold a Medicare open enrollment event from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the North Lyon County Senior Center, 423 Main St., Allen.
To make an appointment, call 785-776-9294 or 800-432-2703. Appointments are also available at other locations and via Zoom or by phone.
Fall Bazaar
The Lebo United Women in Faith Fall Bazaar is Saturday, Nov. 5, at the church located at 201 W. Fourth Ave., Lebo. A coffee and breakfast bar featuring coffee, cinnamon rolls, biscuits and gravy and more is 7:30 - 10:30 a.m. A bake sale is 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. A soup and sandwich lunch is 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. with potato or vegetable beef soup and chicken salad or ham sandwich.
Silent auction baskets go up from bid from Oct. 25 - Nov. 4. Items are located in the Bank of Aliceville Lebo Branch, 11 W. Broadway. Bidding sheets are located in the bank and bidding ends at 4 p.m. Nov. 4.
Advance voting begins
Advance voting begins at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Anderson Building this week. Vote at the Anderson Building from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday.
Early voting will continue in the County Clerk and Election Office on Oct. 24. during business hours and will end Nov. 7 at noon. On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All Kansas voters are required to present a valid photo ID.
Soup lunch
The St. Mary’s Catholic Church Altar Society in Hartford will be serving a soup lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct.30, at the church hall, 501 Mechanic St., Hartford. Dine-in or carry out. Free will donation. Proceeds will help Altar Society fund scholarships and with projects at the church and within the community.
Gospel concert
Four the Cross gospel group will perform at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 23, at New Life Christian Church, 1505 Road 175. A pulled pork sandwich meal will follow.
The church said it hopes to “roundup all those who have wandered away since COVID.” All are welcome to attend.
Hand-in-Hand Hospice
volunteer training
Hand In Hand Hospice is offering an all-day volunteer training class from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. Lunch is included for this no-cost program which will be held in Emporia at the ESU School of Nursing building, 1127 Chestnut St., Room 107.
Volunteer duties could include providing companionship to hospice patients, providing support to grieving individuals, fundraising and special events. No special skills or experience needed. To RSVP please call 620-340-6177 by Friday, Oct. 21.
Candidate Forum
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and the League of Women Voters will host a candidate forum for the upcoming election at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Trusler Business Center, 719 Commercial St., Emporia.
Those scheduled to attend include Lyon County Commissioner, District 1 candidates Ken Duft and Gregg Stair; House of Representatives District 60 candidates Mic McGuire and Mark Schreiber; and House of Representatives District 76 candidates Chuck Torres and Eric Smith.
Community Blood Drives
The Red Cross will be taking blood donations at the Emporia High School gym on Oct. 27 from 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. and on Nov. 7 at the Emporia American Legion from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
To make your life-saving appointment call 800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
