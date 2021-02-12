Emporia State will travel up the turnpike this weekend to take part in the Ichabod Invite on Saturday at Washburn University. It is the final competition before the MIAA Championships.
Field events begin at 11 a.m. and track events begin at noon.
Emporia State came away with three provisional qualifiers, 13 top five finishes and an event champion during at the Bearcat Invite in Maryville, Mo. on Feb. 6.
Tanner Raubenstine got the Hornets started with a provisional qualifier in the heptathlon. He won the 60m hurdle portion in 8.25 before clearing a personal best of 15-3 (4.65m) to win the pole vault. He finished the day with a time of 3:11.39 in the 1000m to total 5,203 points and a second place finish. He moved past Craig Saalfeld, who scored 5175 point at the 2009 MIAA Championships, into second place all-time at Emporia State.
The men's 4x400m relay team of Brandon Rhone, Guy Ramos, Hayden Goodpaster and Carter Cox hit a provisional mark of 3:14.47 and moved up to seventh on this year's national performance list.
Emporia State's other provisional qualifier was Travis Morrison in the shot put. He had a mark of 55-04.25 (16.87m) to place fourth overall.
Xavier Hall had the lone event championship for the Hornets at the Bearcat Invite. He ran 8.42 to capture the championship in the 60m dash.
Madison Runnion had the top individual place for the Emporia State women. She cleared 5-2.50 (1.59m) to place fourth in the high jump. The women's 4x400m relay team of Jasmine Hurla, Makenzie Owings, Kynzie Underwood and Linnea Meier ran 4:07.94 to place fifth.
The coach
Steven Blocker is in his tenth year as the head coach for the Emporia State track and field programs. He served as an assistant with the Hornets beginning in 2009 working primarily with the sprinters, jumpers and multi-event athletes. He has produced 62 All-Americans and 39 MIAA Champions as head coach after coaching 14 All-Americans, six MIAA Champions and an NCAA Division II National Champion as an assistant at ESU.
Rankings
The Emporia State men are ranked #30 and the women #60 in the latest USTFCCCA D-II Indoor National Rankings.
Tanner Raubenstine is ranked seventh nationally with a provisional qualifying mark of 5,203 points in the heptathlon. He is also ranked 11th in the 60m hurdles with a provisional time of 8.20 and 16th in the 60m with a time of 6.87, just .01 from a provisional mark. The foursome of Brandon Rhone, Guy Ramos, Hayden Goodpaster and Carter Cox ran a provisional qualifier of 3:14.47 to rank seventh nationally in the 4x400m relay. Travis Morrison's provisional qualifier of 55-7 (16.94m) is ranked 12th nationally in the shot put, The Distance Medley Relay of Justin France, Jack Watson, Lucas Shryock and Rylan Brown ran 10:24.14 to ranked 16th nationally
The DMR leads for the women with Jenna Ramsey, Linnea Meier, Makenzie Tucker and Nora Wheatley have run 12:46.73 to rank 15th nationally. Clara Eilert's 3,201 points in the pentathlon is ranked 22nd in the nation.
In the Event Squad rankings the Hornet men's 60m hurdle crew is ranked seventh while the 60m and 400m groups are each ranked eighth nationally. The high jump squad is the highest ranked group for the women, coming in at #12 nationally.
How tough is it?
The MIAA has seven men's and six women's teams ranked in this week's USTFCCA Top 30. Of the 23 track and field programs in the MIAA, 17 are ranked in the top 60 nationally.
