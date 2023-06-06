Taylor Pringle, a recent graduate of Northern Heights High School, USD 251, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter GT of Emporia, Kansas.
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional women in their final year of high school to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S.; or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.
Taylor made her presence known at Northern Heights High School in the North Lyon County District 251. She was academically strong; in addition, she was active in sports, music, theater, FCCLA, Student Council, Cheer, Dance and President of her class. In addition, she is very active in her 4-H club, serving as a leader in many capacities. In the community she has helped with a fund raising event for a service dog, participated in Adopt a Family at Christmas, rang bells for the Salvation Army, served at dinners for seniors, and given presentations to preschoolers about the farm. Taylor has a plan in place to attend Kansas State University majoring in microbiology and then going on to a research lab so she can work to find cures for diseases.
P.E.O. has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. Since its inception in 1869, the non profit organization has helped more than 119,000 women pursue educational goals providing over $398 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans.
