Police & Sheriff
Incident Report
Wednesday
Police
Unlawful Use of Credit Card, 500 Block Mechanic St, 9:04
Battery, 1600 Block Industrial Rd, 8:55
Domestic Disturbance, Information Redacted
Agency Assist, 100 Block Commercial St, 14:16
Parking Problem, 1200 Block Exchange St, 16:23
Animal Welfare Check, 1100 Block Sylvan St, 17:02
Animal at Large, 1200 Block Hatcher St, 17:12
Burglary, 400 Block S Sylvan St, 17:16
Criminal Trespassing, 700 Block Oak St, 18:52
Protective Custody, Information Redacted
Hang Up, 500 Block Exchange St, 23:41
Sheriff
Domestic Disturbance, Information Redacted
Agency Assist, 1200 Block KTA, 10:00
Animal Cruelty, 1700 Block Road 200, 12:16
Burglary, 1200 Block Road 160, 13:45
Criminal Damage, 1600 Road W Neosho Rapids, 15:06
Theft, By Phone, 23:00
Thursday
Police
Domestic Disturbance, Information Redacted
Hang Up, 900 Lincoln St, 7:13
Criminal Damage, 1700 Block Thompson St, 8:23
Warrant, 400 Block Mechanic St, 15:48
Domestic Disturbance, Information Redacted
Violate PFA/PFS, Information Redacted
Arrest Warrant, 500 Block Mechanic Street, 20:06
Theft, 80 Block Cherokee Ln, 23:46
Sheriff
Violate PFA/PFS, Information Redacted
Litter/Pollution/Public Health, 1800 Block E 18th Ave, 8:31
Abandoned Vehicle, 1400 Block Road 310, 9:19
Animal at Large, 500 Block S Prairie St, 12:52
Motor Vehicle Accident, N Hwy 99 & Road 280, 14:22
Motor Vehicle Accident, Road K & Road 70, 21:23
Friday
Police
Traffic Stop, W 12th Ave & Congress St, 2:08
Theft, 500 Block Mechanic, 7:32
Fire Alarm, 1600 Block Morse Dr, 8:13
Motor Vehicle Accident, 900 Block Lakeview St, 8:31
Animal Bite, 1300 Block W 12th Ave, 8:30
Fire Alarm, 1300 Block Market St, 10:12
Attempt to Locate, 300 Block W South Ave, 13:14
Theft, 900 Block Neosho St, 17:22
Attempt to Locate, 1100 Block Constitution St, 21:21
Disturbance, 2700 Block Bel Aire Dr, 21:49
Sheriff
Traffic Stop, 1300 Block S Hwy 99, 2:57
Animal at Large, 1800 Block E 18th Ave, 10:39
Criminal Trespassing, 1700 Block Road Y, 18:31
Motorist Assist, 1200 Block I 35, 19:15
Saturday
Police
Burglary, 800 Block Mechanic St, 11:41
Criminal Damage, 1000 Block East St, 13:29
Medical, Information Redacted
Fraud, 2200 Block Mt Vernon Ter, 20:17
Traffic Stop, 1600 Block W 12th Ave, 21:48
Motor Accident, 1400 Block W 6th Ave, 22:16
Sheriff
Citizen Community Contact, E 9th Ave & Exchange St, 2:18
Traffic Stop, 1300 Block I 35, 6:22
Theft, 10 Block Center St, 17:37
Criminal Trespassing, 200 Block W 1st St, 23:38
Sunday
Police
Criminal Damage, 1200 Block Walnut St, 2:07
Citizen Community Contact, E 9th Ave & Exchange St, 3:08
Burglary, E 10th Ave & Exchange St, 6:48
Theft, 500 Block Mechanic St, 8:57
Motor Vehicle Accident, 600 Block W 9th Ave, 12:05
Attempt to Locate, E 6th Ave, Peyton St, 15:43
Animal Bite, 1200 Block W 12th Ave, 16:25
Suspicious Person, 1000 Block E 12th Ave, 18:33
Domestic Disturbance, Information Redacted
Burglary, 80 Block Cherokee Ln, 20:52
Sheriff
Sex Offense, Information Redacted
Suicide Attempt, Information Redacted
Monday
Police
Domestic Disturbance, Information Redacted
Fraud, 2900 Block Prairie St, 9:49
Citizen Community Contact, E 12th Ave & East St, 12:45
Fraud, 1700 Block W 6th Ave, 13:24
Domestic Disturbance, Information Redacted
Burglary, 2000 Block W 12th Ave, 14:03
Animal Bite, 1300 Block W 12th Ave, 14:17
Burglary, 200 Block Commercial St, 15:05
Motor Vehicle Accident, 1400 Block W 6th Ave, 16:42
Criminal Damages, 600 Block Lakeview St, 17:39
Civil Matter, 2300 Block Industrial Rd, 19:37
DUI, 500 Block S Market St, 22:06
Sheriff
Motor Vehicle Accident, Road 50 & Road V, 5:54
Animal Bite, 200 Block West St, 12:23
