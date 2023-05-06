Special to The Gazette
LOGAN — Join the two-day Floral Oil Pastel Workshop instructed by experienced artist Laurie Albin. The workshop will be held in the Hansen Museum Community Room, Logan, from 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. May 25 - 26.
Pastels offer it all: rich color, direct mark making, control, a forgiving process, and immediate gratification. In this workshop you will learn, best practices for working with pastels, various ways to approach underpainting techniques, tips and tricks, and how to protect your finished work.
The registration fee is $140 for this two-day workshop and includes all supplies needed. Discounts are available to Sustaining and Patron Hansen Museum Members. Download registration forms on our website at www.hansenmuseum.org under Classes & Workshops.
This creative learning opportunity is brought to you through the Hansen Museum Continuing Education Program with funds from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation.
The museum is open weekdays 9 a.m. - noon and 1 - 4 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. - noon and 1-5 p.m.; Sundays and holidays 1 - 5 p.m.. They are closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. The museum is handicap-accessible and thanks to the generosity of the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, there is never an admission fee.
