Budgetary items are expected to be a major topic of discussion during Wednesday’s meeting of the Lyon County Commission.
At 9:15 a.m., commissioners will hear a budgetary request from Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods, followed by another budget presentation from Emporia Public Library Executive Director Robin Newell near 9:45 a.m. After a brief COVID-19 update from Lyon County Public Health Officer Renee Hively and several executive sessions, commissioners are set to conclude the meeting with a tour of the Lyon County History Center, where talk on the organization 2021 budget is set to take place.
Following Wednesday’s study group, Thursday’s Lyon County action session will be live streamed beginning at 9 a.m. on the Lyon County Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Lyon-County-Emporia-Ks-199972110025693. An agenda for the action session has not been released at this time.
City commission
City commissioners will be gathering for their own meeting beginning at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Municipal Court Room. Topics on the agenda include discussion over street resurfacing projects and rezoning of land west of 4700 W. Highway 50. City officials will also review KDHE recommendations on the fluoridation of Emporia’s water supply.
Stay with The Gazette for more coverage of these events as they occur.
