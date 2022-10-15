Like so many citizens, I have been disheartened following the academic cuts. It is hard, of course, to not point to the academic limitations of Ken Hush, President of the University, or the KOCH-funded libertarian principles that fuel such decision making. The academy is a business and nothing more. This is nowhere more apparent than the strikes through many programs and faculty within the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. What are we left with when English, Journalism, and Communication programs are reduced or excised? Citizens who can barely digest information, who cannot recognize disinformation when they see it. Removing debate, a friendly but competitive space that compels students to study and even enjoy the principles of argumentation only further weakens the city, state, and nation. I am a former debater (IPDA). Many lawyers, clergy, teachers, business professionals, and public servants first cut their teeth at the podium, in cross examination. The skills I learned in the classroom, in practice, and at the tournament better prepared me for being politically engaged better than almost any other academic endeavor. It is one more embarrassment that not only makes ESU less appealing, but weakens the entire community.
Jesse Lobbs
Emporia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.