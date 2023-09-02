EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
F Newman Regional Health CEO Bob Wright, who celebrated his retirement after 10 years this week. Enjoy retirement, Bob!
F Speaking of retirement, SOS Executive Director Connie Cahoone announced her retirement this week. Cahoone will have served as executive director for over a decade by her retirement in March 2024. We wish you the best, Connie!
F Halfway to Everywhere Music Festival, which received a $5,000 grant from Kansas Tourism to keep making Emporia a fun, artsy place for community members and visitors alike.
F Everyone who came out to help paint the new community mural at Trolley House Distillery. The new mural project, led by A&A Signs-Murals, depicts Emporia’s rich history, deep-rooted respect for veterans and those legendary Kansas sunsets together on one spectacular wall.
F Emporia State football, which dominated its season opener with a 56-10 victory over Lincoln at Welch Stadium Thursday night.
Shayla Gaulding
Reporter
