Emporia State Federal Credit Union CEO Angie Miller; Executive Vice President Josh Hubler; Chief Operations Officer Joni Vaughn and Loan Department Supervisor Bill Huth presented a check to Lee Alderman, Director of the Abundant Harvest Food Kitchen for $930.
The check represents a portion of the monies donated by the members of ESFCU during the Skip-a-Payment program offered in Nov. and Dec. 2019. With each loan payment skipped, the credit union members were asked to make a donation to local charities. This is the 9th year that ESFCU has offered the Skip-a-Payment program.
“Skipping a payment is a great way for our members to have ‘extra’ cash for the holidays and, in turn, they are glad for the opportunity to give to someone else in our community. It is with great pride that we present the monies to Abundant Harvest on behalf of our credit union membership,” ESFCU CEO Angie Miller said.
The ESFCU Board of Directors selected the Abundant Harvest Food Kitchen and ESU Corky’s Cupboard Food Pantry to receive the funds this year. Past recipients have been the Salvation Army and the Kansas Children’s Service League-Healthy Families (Emporia).
Abundant Harvest served more than 22,000 meals in 2019. It provides morning and evening meals at the 1028 Whittier Street location at no cost to those in need.
“This is a community effort," Alderman said. "We have so many businesses that give — we get about 20 pickup loads a week.”
Some of the local businesses that donate food each week include Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Ranch, Pizza Hut, Tyson and Hostess Brands. They also receive food from the Kansas Food Bank in Wichita.
The Abundant Harvest kitchen is staffed by three part-time paid employees and more than 150 volunteers.
For more information about donating and volunteering for Abundant Harvest, contact Lee Alderman at 342-7439.
Emporia State Federal Credit Union has been a financial institution in Emporia since 1937 and is the number one mortgage lender in Lyon County. For more information, visit esfcu.com
