EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
The sexual violence survivors and advocates who spoke at the Take Back the Night Thursday evening. It takes bravery to speak up and ask for help or advocate for others and you are all doing incredible work.
SOS and its generous donors on the successful completion of its 2023 fundraising campaign. Through the two campaigns, the organization received a combined total of $98,136.70 to help support SOS services.
Julia Langley of Emporia, who was recognized as the Rural Water Office Manager of the Year.
USD 253 Board of Education member Lillian Lingenfelter, who was selected for Leadership Kansas’ Kansas Emerging Leaders Class of 2023.
The Emporia State disc golf team, which is currently competing at Disc Golf National Championships in Marion, North Carolina.
The 10 Emporia Vigilance Martial Arts students who all earned medals at a regional tournament last weekend.
Shayla Gaulding
Reporter
(0) comments
