Castor
M Short Hair cat
Ph: 785-844-9199
Other pets available for adoption:
Dorothy, F SH/Tabby cat
Royal, M Aust Kelpie
Polly, F Aust Kelpie
Marley, F Hound
Betty Jo, F Shep/Husky
Catra, F Short Hair cat
Ruby, F Greyhound/Whippet
Riggs, M Am Staff Terr
Riley, F Lab
Eleanor Louise, F Brdr Col/Cttl Dog
Biscuit, M Terrier
Minnie, F Lab/Pointer
Bjorn, M Shepherd/Mastiff
