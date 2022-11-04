CALDWELL — Chase County High School took one step closer to a state title Thursday night, defeating the South Sumner Outlaws, 56-38, in a state regional game that was closer than its score.
Just before kickoff, the PA announcer bellowed, “In Caldwell, Kansas, we play football!” He must have been referring to the home and visiting teams. This duel comprised six lead changes and the Outlaws had the momentum early, but the Bulldogs played with unwavering poise and confidence, executing well while minimizing mistakes.
“We have a lot of veteran guys,” said Chase County head coach Brody VanDegrift in a text message. “And great leadership. Those two keys are huge. We preach poise and in practice, we put them in stressful situations. Makes it easy when you need it.”
The third quarter provided the pivotal moments of the game. The Outlaws opened the second half on offense, leading 30-24. But the Chase County defense rose to the occasion forcing a turnover on downs. It didn’t take the Bulldogs long to supplant the Outlaws as the team out in front. Chase County quarterback Mitch Budke hit a hole in the middle with head-turning speed, sprinting to the house, and the Bulldogs took the lead after a successful two-point conversion. Chase County then stopped South Sumner on fourth down a second time. Budke’s next score illustrated his dominance and determination. After the Outlaws’ second turnover on downs, Budke received the snap, hesitated, and took the ball outside, breaking several tackles while stumbling and regaining his balance and bursting into the end zone for the Bulldogs’ fifth touchdown. Chase County stretched its lead to 10 points, 40-30.
Chase County closed the quarter with an interception of Outlaw quarterback Keiondre Smith — who looked a little bit tentative all night when dropping back to pass — at the South Sumner one-yard line. The momentum remained in possession of the Bulldogs until their victory formation.
Chase County got off to a dubious start in the first quarter, coming up short on four downs, with South Sumner quickly turning the opportunity into eight points. The Bulldogs’ run game stalled out some on the next series until Cal Kohlmeier scored on what appeared to be a sweep or end around, providing his team with a spark. That’s when the trading of leads basically began. Five lead changes occurred prior to halftime, and Chase County had a chance to go ahead before the quarter ended when a pass over the top from Budke to Kohlmeier put the Bulldogs in the red zone. However, Chase County missed on three pass attempts in the end zone, and the half ended.
Chase County will play the winner of Friday’s Madison/Little River matchup in the sectional round.
