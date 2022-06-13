One person was injured Monday morning in a rollover wreck at the southeast edge of Emporia.
First responders were called to East Logan Avenue and South Weaver Street around 11:30. A van reportedly flipped and landed in a ditch.
Unconfirmed reports indicated the driver was conscious but had several injuries.
This story will be updated for further developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.