TOPEKA – The State Library of Kansas, funded through an Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) Grant, is announcing a non-competitive grant opportunity for libraries in Kansas to purchase books from the 2023 Kansas Notable Books list, which was announced earlier this month. The State Library of Kansas is committed to promoting literacy, lifelong learning, and access to library materials throughout the state.
Each participating Kansas library will be reimbursed for the purchase of one copy, in any format, of any or all books on the 2023 Kansas Notable Books list. Grant information for 2023, including the application and checklist, is available at https://kslib.info/1521/2023-Kansas-Notable-Books.
To be eligible, public, academic or school libraries must be a partcipant in KICNET and/or OCLC interlibrary loan and agree to the terms listed within the Grant and Subgrant Eligibility Policy and Assurances documents available at http://kslib.info/LSTA .
Please see https://kslib.info/1521/2023-Kansas-Notable-Books for grant application, checklist, and other information, under the “Grants and Purchasing” tab.
To start the process, libraries may return a signed copy of the application by library courier, email attachment (Dakota.Heard@ks.gov), or mail to State Library of Kansas, 300 SW 10th Avenue 312-N, ATTN: Dakota Heard, Topeka, KS 66612 on or before Sept. 15, 2023.
