The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia has a new education coordinator, the zoo announced Monday afternoon.
Kelli Proehl is responsible for organizing and presenting educational opportunities for the zoo, including classroom visits, zoo camp, 'safari edventure' and kidzoocation.
Proehl is a a long-time resident of Emporia who previously organized and presented educational programs for the Emporia Public Library. Through her work there, she was able to coordinate with the David Traylor Zoo for Safari Edventure Days.
“I’m excited and grateful for this opportunity that I have admired for so long," she said in a written release. “I’m not afraid of any critters who have less than eight legs, and only slightly intimated by those with more.”
Proehl looks forward to working with the staff at the David Traylor Zoo as well as the animals in their care.
