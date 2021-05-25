After 15 months of working from home, rejoining the workplace has been a challenge for me when it comes to breakfast.
I got into the habit of getting up, turning on the computer to check emails and see what the day’s structure needed to be, then taking time to brew coffee, scramble some eggs or make pancakes to enjoy at my home desk while I lined up the tasks.
Being able to merge the “getting ready for work” tasks with the “getting to work” tasks was pleasant — no interruptions, no “either/or” — I could do this AND that at the same time. No one could see me eating breakfast at my desk because my breakfast table was my desk.
So, reworking my schedule to do all of one thing before I leave home and go do something else as been an issue, especially for breakfast. It would be so easy to buy a box of Pop-Tarts and some cold Frappucinos to down in the car while commuting, but “NO!,” I say. No.
First world, very privileged problems, I agree. While thinking about how to keep my later sleeping time and my uninterrupted preparation time, I remembered that some foods can be made ahead, put in the fridge and be ready to grab-and-go, without using precious minutes stopping by the store or drive-thru for their version of grab-and-go.
We’ll call this the “Return of Breakfast in a Jar.” These recipes stand the test of time, can be changed up to suit your tastes or whatever’s fresh at the market, and all you have to do is pop the lid, add a spoon and get your biological day off to a great start.
Take 30 minutes on a Sunday, make up five pint jars and then grab-and-go all week. Let’s get cooking!
V V V
Overnight Oats
1/2 cup old fashioned oats
1/3 cup skim milk
1/3 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
1 Tablespoon almond butter (your choice)
2 teaspoons honey
1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 medium apple, cored and chopped
1 tablespoon walnuts, toasted and chopped
Combine oats, milk, yogurt, almond butter, honey, spices and apple in a 1-cup jar, stirring until very well blended. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.
Give it a good stir before eating and sprinkle with walnuts.
V V V
I really like this breakfast. You can choose whatever yogurt you like; I use Greek because I like the sourness and non-fat, just because.
I also whip the maple syrup into the yogurt instead of layering it separately. You could choose agave syrup or another less-processed sugar.
Blueberry Cherry Quinoa Parfaits
1 cup cherries, pitted and halved
1 cup cooked and cooled quinoa
1 cup blueberries
1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
4 teaspoons maple syrup (or honey or agave)
4 teaspoons pecans, chopped
Place about two tablespoons of quinoa in the bottom of each of four jars. Top each with about two tablespoons each of blueberries, cherries and sweetened yogurt and half a teaspoon of pecans.
Repeat the layers, then top with some more berries for garnish, if desired.
V V V
Sometimes you don’t want a cold breakfast. Sometimes you want meat and cheese and eggs. Building this jar will minimize the amount of time it takes to make an omelet — I can get it done in two minutes, wrap a tortilla around it and hot the door running if I have to.
Omelet in a Jar
2 eggs
1/4 cup chopped onions (optional)
1/4 cup chopped bell pepper (I like red)
1/4 cup chopped, cooked ham (or diced chicken or beef)
1/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Start with the vegetables and layer the ingredients in a wide-mouth jar (or other airtight container). End with the meat, cheese and the two raw eggs, which you’ve wiped with a paper towel and lemon juice.
Cover and refrigerate up to three days.
When it is time to cook, remove the eggs and crack into the jar, stirring well to combine all the ingredients. Microwave on high for 30 seconds and stir again (use a hot mitt!).
Microwave again in 30-second increments until the eggs are done the way you like them to be.
Eat out of the jar or pop the omelet out onto a tortilla and wrap it like a burrito.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.