The world of sports, while it brings so much joy to so many, often seems to drag its feet behind other arenas when it comes to social progress. For women in sports, the battle to be taken seriously and to be considered equal has been ongoing for decades.
Even in girls high school basketball -- which wasn’t even widely considered appropriate until the 1970s -- the coaching ranks are still highly male-dominated.
But several women across the state of Kansas are clearing space for themselves, including a few in the local area.
Carolyn Dorsey just wrapped up her seventh season as the head coach at Emporia High wherein she led her team to a 15-7 record and a game shy of a spot in the state tournament.
All through her childhood and adolescence, she played sports. First, it was hockey when she lived in North Dakota near the Canadian border. And then it was basketball after she moved to Kansas. However, it was always the spirit of competition that kept her engaged.
“I told the girls [on the Emporia High basketball team] all the time, lining up across from somebody one-on-one, going, ‘okay, let’s see what you’ve got,’ to me that’s just a high that you crave constantly and it’s my personality,” she said.
Dorsey at Emporia State from 2003-07, and during that time she got her first taste of coaching by working at basketball camps during the offseason. Later, she was asked to coach a traveling team. That was when she realized that perhaps her goal of becoming an orthopedic surgeon wasn’t the path she truly wanted to pursue.
“I wasn’t ready to give up the game,” Dorsey said. “I remember my senior year … I was sitting there going, ‘I don’t know that I can walk away from this and be as serious in a profession.’ Because my dad’s a doctor and I saw what it was like for him growing up. And he’s a great doctor, but I didn’t want to sacrifice some of those things. So I changed into teaching and I said, ‘I want to be a coach.’”
Before becoming the head basketball coach at Madison, Vanessa Kresin faced a similar dilemma. She had finished her basketball career at Kansas Wesleyan and was pursuing her master’s degree in social work at the University of Kansas when, much to her surprise, she realized that she ached for the game of basketball.
“I’d played a lot of basketball in my lifetime and I thought I was going be ready to hang up the shoes there for a while and that I wouldn’t necessarily miss it,” Kresin said. “But I moved to Lawrence and a month in I was itching to somehow find a way to be involved back in basketball because I missed it that much.”
Kresin grew up with two older brothers with whom she played sports early in life and her father is a long-time football and basketball coach. But growing up and even through college, whenever people asked her if she was going to be a coach like her dad, she always told them no.
“I saw firsthand what coaches had to go through and it takes a lot of work and a lot of underlying things happen as a coach that people don’t really appreciate or people don’t really understand,” she said. “So I never wanted to be a coach, but here I am, right?”
But that changed when it seemed her basketball days were behind her. For the two years she worked on her master’s, she was an assistant coach at Jefferson West High School under head coach John Malloy. It was there that she fell in love with coaching and realized that she wanted to be a head coach of her own program.
“I asked [Malloy’s] opinion, I said, ‘Hey, be honest with me, do you think I’m ready to be a head coach?’ and he said, ‘Absolutely,’” Kresin said.
Shortly thereafter, in 2017, she was hired by Madison High School as the school social worker and the head girls basketball coach.
But Kresin wasn’t the first woman to coach at Madison. Carolyn Davis -- who is now the assistant coach at Olpe, her alma mater -- spent a year there in 1996-97. Davis left that job to become an assistant under Jesse Nelson, whose first year at the helm at Olpe in 1978 coincided with Davis’s freshman season.
“I wasn’t ready to leave Madison, but I knew if I didn’t take it, then that opportunity might not be there down the road,” Davis said.
Like Dorsey and Kresin, Davis -- then Richard -- grew up playing sports, often with boys.
“When I was little, I always played with the guys, whether it be basketball down at St. Joe, whether we played baseball at the old Knights of Columbus with a light on, you could turn the light on, we could play till midnight,” Davis said. “But I was one that always just played with the guys.”
After playing for Nelson, Davis went on to play at Emporia State, where she is still the second all-time leading scorer with 2,378 points in her career. Then she spent the next decade coaching at the collegiate and high school level before returning to Olpe, where her role as an assistant was a better fit for her as she got married and had a family.
“The way it has turned out for me, it couldn’t have been better,” Davis said. “You know, people say, ‘Well, why don’t you want to go be a head coach?’ For me, it’s okay. I’m okay doing what I’m doing. I like it. Coach [Nelson] and I make a good team.”
Indeed, they do. The coaching duo won their third state championship together and completed their fourth undefeated season two weeks ago.
“I have many times in recent years said I wouldn’t want to do this job without [Davis] and sometimes I’ve said I’m not sure I could do this job without her,” Nelson said at a celebration of the title last week.
But while all three coaches have reached the places where they want to be, none of them have gotten there without facing challenges as women in what continues to be, ostensibly at least, a man’s world.
Dorsey said that, aside from the occasional referee assuming her male assistant is the head coach instead of her, one of the toughest aspects of her job is the fact that her fierce, competitive and assertive personality has gotten her labeled as a “bitch.”
“Being a woman and being vocal and being confident and strong can rub people uncomfortably,” Dorsey said. “... You see that, in society, girls aren’t supposed to be as aggressive and when you see one it’s almost taboo.”
Kresin agreed, saying that even as a girls basketball coach, traits that are considered positive in a male coach are considered negative in a female coach.
“I feel like, as a female, I’ve had to work twice as hard to gain that trust and to gain that relationship with my players,” Kresin said. “... A dominant male can step into that position and automatically win that respect, maybe out of an intimidation factor. As a female, being a dominant female stepping into that position, it’s like, ‘Oh, she’s mean.’ … Even growing up, playing with the boys or even other females who maybe weren’t as competitive, I was labeled a lot of times as, you know, a bitch.”
Rather than fight back against the label and risk further pigeonholing, Dorsey guides her players to proudly embrace who they are as capable women.
“We encourage our kids every day. For our girls, I’m like, ‘You walk those halls with your head held high. Be confident. Be strong. It’s beautiful,’” Dorsey said. “We need more girls feeling like that and understanding that that’s okay. … My end goal is with them is to make them resilient enough and confident enough and strong enough to take what they deserve and to be able to still stand there through those hard times.”
Similarly, Kresin has worked to earn the trust of her players and now wants to help them grow into bold, self-assured women through the game of basketball.
“My players all know that, at the end of the day, I truly, genuinely care about them and [I’m] able to give them that confidence and let them know, ‘Hey, I believe in you,” Kresin said. “And at the end of the day, this is more than just about basketball. I want you to be a successful citizen. I want you to be a person that can advocate for themselves. I want you to be a strong person.”
