Friday night was not good to area football teams as they went 1-4 in their respective contests. Madison High School was the only victor, and Chase County won its game Thursday against Crest.
Olpe vs. Bishop Ward
Who would have thunk? Olpe High School has dropped the first two games of the season (0-2), losing a close one to the Cyclones, 16-13. The defending 1A state champions have scheduled a gauntlet of programs early, which could bode well for the team as the season unfolds.
“It doesn’t feel very good right now, but these two games are going to help us in the long run,” said Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt.” The Eagles have played well in these games Schmidt said, and a meeting with 2A Osage City next week will be another test. “These games are going to help us.”
Box score:
Olpe 6 0 0 7 13
BW 3 6 0 7 16
Northern Heights vs. Wabaunsee
Northern Heights High School (0-2) couldn’t avenge its loss to Wabaunsee from last season, falling to the Chargers, 74-6. Additional game information was not available.
Madison vs. Marais des Cygnes Valley
Madison High School dispatched Marais des Cygnes Valley improving to 2-0. The Bulldogs scored 54 points and didn’t allow a touchdown. The Bryson Turner express was in full effect throughout the two-quarter game as the junior reached the house on four occasions.
Box score:
Madison 26 28 54
McDV 0 0 0
RUSHING_Madison, B.Turner 4-30-4.
PASSING_Madison, H.Helm 10-11-174-1.
RECEIVING_Madison, Turner 4-88-1, G.Isch 3-58.
Lebo vs. Burlingame
Lebo High School (0-2) was handily defeated by a strong Burlingame squad Friday, 54-6. The Wolves scored in the first quarter and then put up zeroes for the remaining three periods, gaining 136 total yards. Quarterback Landon Grimmett threw three interceptions.
Box score:
Lebo 6 0 0 0 6
BG 13 28 13 0 54
RUSHING_Lebo, C.Reese 11-46.
PASSING_Lebo, L.Grimmett 13-26-81-1-3.
Hartford vs. Axtell
Hartford High School took the loss to Axtell High School (0-2) Friday night, succumbing to the defending 8-man Division II state champions, 54-0. The Jaguars totaled -3 yards of offense on 26 plays.
Box score:
Hartford 0 0 0
Axtell 32 22 54
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.