Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Thursday

Suspicious person, 700 Peyton St., 9:17 a.m.

Child neglect, Information redacted

Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 2:16 p.m.

Parole violation, information redacted

General disturbance, 600 State St., 4:11 p.m.

Suspicious person, 300 W. 2nd Ave., 6:29 p.m.

Animal bite, 900 Mary St., 8:20 p.m.

Possession of methamphetamine, 500 S. Commercial St., 8:23 p.m.

Sheriff

Thursday

Traffic stop, 1400 Industrial Road, 4:28 a.m.

Suspicious person, 1800 Industrial Road, 6:30 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Thursday

Theft - Late report, 2100 Crestview Dr., 6:29 p.m.

Burglary - In progess, 2800 Melrose Place, 9:06 p.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.