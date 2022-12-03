Neil Tebbetts didn’t know KenTasha Ferriss before he saw her sitting on the side of the road, surrounded by her belongings.
Now the 47-year-old woman works for him and Tebbetts is doing all he can to help her get back on her feet.
Ferriss had been living in the home at 410 Rural St. when it was destroyed by a fire on Nov. 17. She, along with her 3-year-old granddaughter, had escaped harm, but Ferriss’ puppy was killed.
“I lost everything,” Ferriss, who had moved to Emporia from Wichita just a few weeks before the fire, told The Gazette this week. “I moved here to help my daughter and her boyfriend.”
The plan was Ferriss would provide childcare for her granddaughter while the parents worked. Ferriss was home alone with her granddaughter the day the fire broke out. That afternoon, she recalled walking into her bedroom to turn off a video on her computer and check on her puppy.
Then she heard the smoke alarm in the hallway going off.
“I ran back to the living room to check on my granddaughter because that was the last place I saw her,” Ferriss said. “I saw her in the hallway, so I ran down the hallway and that’s when I saw the fire in my daughter’s room.”
The mattress, pushed up against the wall, had caught fire. Ferriss tried to extinguish it by smacking a sweater on the flames, then ran to get water. A fire extinguisher in the house emptied quickly. When she realized she couldn’t get the fire out, she ran outside with her granddaughter and screamed for help.
“I finally got someone to pull over and they called 911,” Ferriss said.
By that time the fire had spread, causing extensive damage throughout the residence. While other pets belonging to Ferriss’ daughter were saved, her puppy died from smoke inhalation.
Shortly after the fire, her daughter’s family moved to Junction City and left Ferriss behind in Emporia.
“They were getting evicted,” Ferriss explained.
Having loaned several thousand dollars to her children, she didn’t have much money on hand. Tebbetts saw her on the street the day she was kicked out of the motel she was staying in.
“I had to go get dog food, so, I went and got dog food and I decided then that I’m going to go back and help her,” Tebbetts said. “I’ve got cash in my wallet and I normally don’t carry cash, so I decided to go back and I stopped.”
Tebbetts got back into his truck and decided to call the women’s shelter. Then he realized Emporia no longer had one.
“Then I made the decision, I’m going to go in this hotel and get her a room for a couple of nights,” he said.
After, he told his girlfriend and an employee, who also paid for a few nights at the hotel. Then he offered her a job at BPE Manufacturing, which he manages.
“I’m kind of emotional about it but, she’s trying,” Tebbetts said. “... I just wanted to help her. ... She’s a very sweet hearted lady. She’s 47 years old, she’s the same age as I am and there is no reason for anybody to be sitting on the street.”
Tebbetts also created a GoFundMe page, and is working on finding her permanent housing and a job to help her afford her own place. Ferriss is currently staying with Tebbetts’ girlfriend.
“She told me I can stay as long as I need to, but I feel bad eating her food,” Ferriss said. “I feel like a burden, you know?”
Ferriss said she would like to find her own apartment, somewhere close to Simmons Pet Food where she hopes to get hired on full-time. She also needs to get a storage unit so she can remove her items still located at the Rural Street house and have more time to see what’s salvageable.
In the meantime, she’s trying to save money with her new job at BPE and thankful for the help she’s being offered now.
To donate to Ferriss’ GoFundMe, visit gofund.me/c6340141. She also needs clothing, such as jeans in women’s size 16, medium or large T-shirts and size 9.5 or 10 shoes. You can email Ferriss at amijnehadnot@gmail.com to arrange those donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.